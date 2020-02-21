State Police say 2019 was the 2nd deadliest on Ohio roads in the last decade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that 1,157 people died on Ohio roadways in 2019, the 2nd highest total in the last decade and that five contributing causes accounted for just about 75 percent of those fatalities.
Those five causes include driving off the road, unsafe speed, driving left of center, failure to yield, and following too close
Troopers also say an increase in distracted driving has become a major contributor to roadway deaths.
“Law enforcement officers see the deadly consequences of distracted driving violations on a daily basis, and more often than not, these distractions involve the use of an electronic device,” said Lt. Mark Neff, commander of the Medina Post.
Cuyahoga County with, 74 traffic fatalities, had the most in the state and, northeast Ohio had more traffic deaths than anywhere else in the state.
Governor Mike DeWine just last week announced details of new legislation that he hopes will make the roads safer.
Hands-Free Ohio, is the name of the bill and will make the use of phones while driving a primary offense and will increase penalties for those who are ticketed.
