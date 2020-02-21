Sunshine and mild air for the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Get ready for a mild and dry weekend, after we deal with a frosty but clear Friday morning. Layer up for the morning drive as temperatures will be in the mid teens. We warm up to near 40 by the afternoon.
Friday will be sunny, while a few high, thin clouds will roll in over the FOX19 NOW viewing area Saturday. Cloud cover will increase Sunday, ahead of the next rainmaker, but much of the day will be mostly sunny.
The weekend will bring a warming trend with high temperatures in the upper 40s Saturday and middle 50s on Sunday.
Rain will arrive a couple hours after midnight Monday morning and it looks like periods of rain, mostly light, into Tuesday. Another system will arrive Wednesday at first bringing rain. The rain will change to a mix late in the day and to snow Wednesday night.
Temperatures will crash from the mid 40s early Wednesday evening to the low and mid 20s next Thursday morning and right now it looks like slick driving could result. That is a long time in the future and we will update you on changes to the forecast as it gets closer.
