Suspended Pike Co. Sheriff Charles Reader indicted on additional charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Suspended Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader was indicted on additional charges by a grand jury on Friday.
Reader, who has been sheriff since 2015, remains free on his own recognizance following a 16-count indictment in June.
This indictment replaces his original indictment from June 2019.
Reader has now been indicted on 18 counts including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, seven counts of conflict of interest, five counts of theft in office, two counts of theft, two counts of tampering with evidence and securing writing by deception.
The additional charges were engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and theft in office.
He’s facing 11 felonies and seven misdemeanor charges for being accused of requesting or accepting various loans from county employees and vendors.
We reached out to Charlie Reader about the additional charges and he said “no comment”.
The Ohio Auditor’s Office said they are unable to comment on the case due to the gag order and its ongoing status.
He was suspended over the summer after pleading not guilty, ordered to turn over all keys and not have contact with witnesses.
His trial is expected to begin April 20.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.