4 teens accused in Warren County murder to appear in court

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Four of the five suspects charged in the murder of 18-year-old Mason Trudics will face a judge for a pre-trial hearing Friday morning.
Investigators say 17-year-old Kayla Carmack, 16-year-old Logan Dean, 16-year-old Jacob Hicks, 16-year-old Jackson Pelphrey, and 18-year-old Dakota Cox were involved in an attempted kidnapping and robbery on Dec. 14, 2019 in Turtlecreek Township.
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the plan involved luring a person — the shooter — to a home on Oregonia Road, with the intention to kidnap and rob him. Instead, a gunfight ensued.
Prosecutors say Dean was carrying a gun and Trudics had a baseball bat. The intended victim shot Trudics and Dean in self-defense. Dean sustained critical injuries but survived and Trudics passed away.
The shooter has not been charged.
Carmack, Dean, Hicks, and Pelphrey are expected to be inside the Warren County Juvenile courtroom Friday at 9 a.m. for their hearing.
FOX19 NOW will be in court and will continue to update this developing story.
