TERRIFFIC! weekend ahead, chilly mornings, nice afternoons

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today’s sunshine is just a preview of wheat is to come. The good news is that a warming trend will make both Saturday and Sunday afternoons very nice.
Saturday will be sunny but start off on the cold side with a low temperature in the low 20s and with winds out of the south at 4 - 8 mph the wind chill will be in the upper teens. The sunshine and southerly winds will team up to push the high temperature into the upper 40s and a few spots across rural northern Kentucky in the low 50s.
The next rainmaker will begin to approach Saturday night and by dawn Sunday clouds cover will begin to increase. The clouds will be high in the atmosphere and thin so into afternoon filtered sunshine will be the rule. High temperatures Sunday will be in the 50° to 55° range.
Rain will arrive after midnight Monday morning and it looks like periods of rain, mostly light, into Tuesday. Another system will arrive Wednesday at first bringing rain. The rain will change to a mix late in the day and to snow Wednesday night.
Temperatureswill fall from the low 40s early Wednesday evening to the low and mid 20s Thursday morning and right now it looks like slick driving could result for the Thursday morning commute.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.