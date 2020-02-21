Weekend starts in deep freeze, ends with taste of spring

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The weekend is starting out in the deep freeze, but it will end with a taste of spring.
The coldest temperatures of the week are chilling the Tri-State Friday morning.
Thermometers are in the teens with single digit wind chills.
The sun will dominate the skies after daybreak, but it will remain cold.
Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 30s by 4 p.m.
We’re in for another cold blast tonight with a low of 21.
Warmer air will arrive Saturday as highs top out in the upper 40s.
By Sunday, we’ll be out enjoying temperatures in the low 50s.
We’ll bask in plenty of sunshine both days.
The mild weather will stick around through at least the first part of next week, but we’re in for a soaking.
There’s an 80 percent chance of rain Monday and Monday night with more showers expected Tuesday.
