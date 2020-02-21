Your chance to win a ‘Ticket of a Lifetime’ to Cedar Point begins on Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The sweepstakes for parkgoers to win free admission into Cedar Point for the rest of their lives begins on Monday.
The “Ticket of a Lifetime” allows the passholder access to Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, plus free parking.
The online sweepstakes, which begins Feb. 24, will award one lifetime ticket per week for 25 weeks.
The winner can then choose three family members or friends to receive a “Ticket of a Lifetime.”
“The Ticket of a Lifetime is an idea as big as Cedar Point – to celebrate our biggest year in the biggest way for our biggest fans to enjoy for the rest of their lives,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “The park has always been a place where people create lasting memories together."
Submissions can be made online through Aug. 16. Participants will create an online profile to enter into the drawing each week.
