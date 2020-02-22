Allegations of abuse against former St. Xavier HS teacher deemed credible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - St. Xavier High School officials say they have established allegations of psychological and sexual abuse against a former priest, Father Ed Pigott.
Pigott’s name has accordingly been added to a list published by the U.S. Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus. The list enumerates Jesuits with such established allegations of abuse.
Establishing allegations means “there is a reasonable certainty that the accusation is true,” according to a letter released by the school.
The letter, signed by school principal Terry Tyrrell and school president Tim Reilly, says Pigott was removed from his duties in 2018 after the allegations came to light.
The alleged abuse happened between 1992 and 1994.
Pigott reportedly served the St. Xavier community from 1969-2019.
“Nothing is more important than the well-being of our students," school officials wrote in the letter. "St. Xavier High School operates under strict policies and guidelines, which are regularly reviewed and improved upon, to ensure a safe and secure environment for students. We are vigilant in prevention and reporting with a keen sense of awareness and procedures to protect each and every young man.”
