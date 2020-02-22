Cincy business owner heading to White House for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local business owner got a special invitation to sit down with President Trump at the White House in December. There, she spoke with the president about improving federal programs for small, minority-owned companies.
Now she’s heading back.
Barb Smith has been running Journey Steel, a construction company, in Roselawn for 10 years. She says she’s loved to build things since she was a child
“I am the baby of eight, and I have one brother, so I was the little brother he never had,” Smith told FOX19 NOW. “So I always played with trucks and you-name-it and different things like that.”
That interest led her to school to study engineering. After graduating she eventually started Journey Steel with a business partner.
That journey wasn’t always easy.
“Construction people do business with who they know, like and trust, and so breaking into the industry — being a new company period — it’s already a challenge," Smith said. “Then when you’re a minority and a female in a white-dominated industry, it is a matter of, okay this is all new.”
Business is now on the upswing since she was invited by the Governor’s office to meet with President Donald Trump in December.
Smith got a chance to discuss how federal regulations are hurting small, minority businesses.
“Even though we have these certifications, we still can’t get the contracts because of the regulations that are in place," she explains. "Because we are small, we are minority, we don’t have the past performance. Doors are being shut in our face.”
Smith describes her meeting with the president as productive.
“He made a lot of promises and he kept those promises, I am happy to say," she said.
Smith says the president helped her set up a meeting with the head of the Small Business Administration. She has been speaking with them to help remove some of the red tape and to set the company up with a mentor.
Next week Smith is heading back to the White House — and she’s excited about her company’s future. She had this message for other business owners:
“Dream big, and if you’re willing to work hard enough, you can achieve any and everything that you do.”
Smith is heading to Washington on Thursday, Feb. 27 to take part in an Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit.
