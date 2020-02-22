Cleveland Police: Man died after driving away accident and slamming into stopped semi

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man lost his life after driving “at a high rate of speed” from an accident he was involved in and striking the back of a stopped semi truck on Ontario Street on Friday morning, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the semi was stopped in traffic on the northbound side of Ontario Street, in the far left-turn only lane south of the intersection of West Huron Road and Huron Road.
A 2004 Volkswagen heading northbound “at a high rate of speed after being involved in a accident” near Ontario Street and Eagle Avenue then struck the back of the semi at 10:45 a.m., according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the 41-year-old man driving the Volkswagen died from his injuries.
His identity has not yet been released.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, the semi driver was not injured from the crash.
Police have yet to release more information on the crash the Volkswagen was initially involved in.
