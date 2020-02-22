‘Coaches vs. Cancer’ event brings fierce rivals together off the court

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - Lawrenceburg and South Dearborn are fierce rivals on the hardwood, but as they two high schools battle it out Friday evening, they’ll be coming together for a good cause.
The game on Feb. 21 at Lawrenceburg High School was heralded as ‘Coaches vs. Cancer Night.’
The goal was to raise awareness — and money — in the fight against cancer.
The event was the idea of Lawrenceburg basketball coach John Blackwell. He says he wanted to do something good to honor his father, who died from cancer 20-years ago Friday.
“We thought if we could put something on Twitter — you know Twitter is so powerful — if we could raise a thousand bucks, we’ll coach in these silly lookin’ suits we got for about $30 on Amazon," Blackwell said.
Then the money started flowing in, $4,400 as of Friday evening.
Blackwell says they hope to raise $10,000.
If you’d like to donate, you can do so on GoFundMe.
