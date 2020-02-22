Dog bounds over security fence at Madisonville pet spa, missing since Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The search is on for a dog that went missing after hopping over a fence at a Madisonville pet spa.
Winnie the pup, a one-and-a-half year old American bulldog/pit bull mix, hasn’t been seen since Wednesday around 4 p.m. That’s when he reportedly hurdled a six-foot security fence and took off.
Becky Patterson, one of Winnie’s owners, says he’s been bringing him to the spa since October 2019 because she didn’t want to leave him alone all day while she was at work.
She says he’s not known for leaping over fences.
“Him being out here in this freezing cold weather with no food, and he’s probably more scared now than he’s ever been,” Patterson said. “I can’t even explain how I feel.”
Laura Bolling is the regional manager of Red Dog Pet Resort and Spa, from which Winnie escaped. She explains the spa uses carabiners as part of its protocol to keep the latches of doors shut for dogs who may be escape-minded.
The employee who was taking Winnie out for his bathroom break left the dog alone for “less than two minutes,” according to Bolling, then returned to find the latch secure but Winnie gone.
“So we immediately went outside to see and saw him running up the hill,” Bolling said.
She adds workers tried to catch the pup, but they were not able to.
Patterson says she’s been searching for Winnie since she found out what happened, staying out until 2 a.m. Thursday morning trying to find him.
“I am not going to give up,” she said. “I mean, I can’t. It’s just unfathomable not having him with us. (...) I just can’t believe this has happened.”
Workers at the pet spa say they’ve even searching too, posting on social media and sending out extra workers to look for him. They say they’ve even hired Pet Search and Rescue to assist.
“We are not sleeping until he gets home save,” Bolling said. “We are going to do everything we can to ensure he gets home sage.”
Meanwhile, Bolling insists the business is working to ensure something like this does not happen again.
Possible sightings of Winnie have reportedly occurred in Pleasant Ridge, Madisonville and Kennedy Heights.
Winnie is chipped, Patterson says, and was last seen wearing a blue collar.
“He is very, very timid, shy, just a wonderful dog,” Patterson said. “Not the type of dog that is associated with a pit mix at all. He’s very sensitive and he loves other dogs.”
Patterson is offering a $900 reward if he’s found and is encouraging anyone with information to speak up.
If you think you’ve seen Winnie or have an idea where he might be, you’re urged not to chase, but to contact Winnie’s owners at 513.733.3647.
