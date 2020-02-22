Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco has been diagnosed with a mild strain of his right hip flexor. The team says he is considered day to day. An MRI revealed the strain after Carraso felt discomfort while doing squats in the weight room during spring training this week. The 32-year-old pitcher made an inspiring comeback last season after being diagnosed with leukemia. He revealed that in June and returned as a reliever in September after treatment. He is working to get back into the rotation this spring.