Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — Dozens of malnourished dogs have been turned over to the Ashland County Humane Society in Ohio. The Times-Gazette reports that 46 mixed breed dogs ranging in age from puppies to 5 years old were voluntarily surrendered by the owners Wednesday. Some of the dogs had large patches of fur missing and their rib cages were visible. The director of the Humane Society says hopefully lawmakers will consider an ordinance to limit the number of dogs allowed on a property. The county prosecutor's office is reviewing the case and says it is too early to say if charges will be filed.