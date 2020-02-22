Missing puppy from Madisonville pet spa found

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The search is over for a dog that went missing Wednesday after hopping over a fence at a Madisonville pet spa.
Red Dog Pet Resort and Spa said as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, 1.5-year-old Winnie has been reunited with his parents.
“We can’t describe how happy we are that Winnie is home! We are so honored to be surrounded by such an amazing community,” the Red Dog Pet Resort and Spa said in a Facebook post.
Becky Patterson, one of Winnie’s owners, says she’s been bringing him to the spa since October 2019 because she didn’t want to leave him alone all day while she was at work.
She says he’s not known for leaping over fences.
Laura Bolling, the regional manager of Red Dog Pet Resort and Spa, explains that the spa uses carabiners as part of its protocol to keep the latches of doors shut for dogs who may be escape-minded.
The employee who was taking Winnie out for his bathroom break left the dog alone for “less than two minutes,” according to Bolling, then returned to find the latch secure but Winnie gone.
“So, we immediately went outside to see and saw him running up the hill,” Bolling said.
She adds workers tried to catch the pup, but they were not able to.
Possible sightings of Winnie were originally reported in Pleasant Ridge, Madisonville and Kennedy Heights.
Winnie is chipped, Patterson says, and was originally last seen wearing a blue collar.
“He is very, very timid, shy, just a wonderful dog,” Patterson said. “Not the type of dog that is associated with a pit mix at all. He’s very sensitive and he loves other dogs.”
