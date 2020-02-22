New mural at city’s oldest bar celebrates forgotten Cincinnati legend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There’s new piece of artwork in Cincinnati, and it’s at the oldest bar in town.
Chris Breeden, owner of Arnold’s Bar and Grill, says the mural features a forgotten legend — and he’s excited to show it off.
The mural depicts Jim Shelton, better known as Peanut Jim.
“He was known for being a hard-working, blue-collar guy that sold peanuts in a way that was unique by dressing up," Breeden said.
Peanut Jim, Breeden explains, sold his peanuts at Crosley Field, and later at Riverfront Stadium, before Reds games. He wore a silk hat, tuxedo and bow tie while selling the ballpark staple.
After he died in 1982, former Arnold’s bar owner and city council member Jim Tarbell purchased Peanut Jim’s peanut cart, which now sits in Arnold’s Bar and Grill.
Tarbell was also known for dressing up like Peanut Jim.
A Portuguese street artist known as Vhils and his team spent two nights painting the Cincinnati legend in Arnold’s courtyard.
“Our building is 200 years old. It’s soft,” Breeden said of the building’s aging brick and mortar. “So he probably had some challenges with it, but it ended up looking pretty sweet.”
Vhils is in Cincinnati for a show at the Contemporary Arts Center. It’s his first solo show, opening Friday night through July 6.
Breeden says the artwork at Arnold’s is just a small sample of the art and history spread throughout the Queen City.
“It’s really proven to be that we’re [Cincinnati] one of the best places in the whole country for art or history,” he said.
