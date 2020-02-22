SPCA to hold lottery for adoption of year-old pup rescued from Ohio River

CALIFORNIA, Ohio (FOX19) - A year-old Great Pyrenees pup rescued from the flooded Ohio River on Valentine’s Day is set to be adopted.
The community support for her is so great, SPCA Cincinnati says, it’s hosting a lottery adoption.
“We recognize there are many interested in adopting Frosty,” the nonprofit said in a Facebook post Friday. “Therefore, in order to ensure a fair process, we will have to conduct a lottery.”
The lottery adoption will take place at the SPCA’s Sharonville location on Saturday, Feb. 22 at noon.
A meet-and-greet will precede the lottery, which the SPCA says is an important aspect of Frosty’s adoption to ensure compatibility with her new owner.
Frosty was found on Feb. 14 in a flooded backwater area alone I-275 near the 5900 block of Berte Street.
SPCA Cincinnati’s Sgt. Conners and first responders rescued her from drowning.
“The dog survived a lot to that point,” Conners said at the time, “managing to find support on floating logs.”
Conners added he could see the sense of relief in Frosty’s eyes when she was rescued.
After her rescue, SPCA Cincinnati described the pup as “the sweetest thing.”
“She has been through so much and deserves a good home," the nonprofit said Friday, adding she has done “very well” recuperating at its Sharonville facility.
Frosty is described as a one-year-old, 65-lb. female Great Pyrenees mix with a white/brindle coat.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.