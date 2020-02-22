UC cop charged with OVI investigated for previous incidents involving drinking

She texted to the detective: “We were out talking on the patio with his dog Chase and conversing. I was getting a weird vibe from him and asked if he was an undercover cop and he said no and said ‘shh’ and stood up and flashed his badge and gun to me. That really freaked me out so I asked what county he worked for and he stated ‘Hamilton County’ and asked if he was on duty or off duty and asked what his badge number was and his full name because he scared me. He didn’t answer any of my questions but said that he worked earlier and just got off. He then left right away and I went in and asked (the bartender) if he paid with cash or card so I could get his name and I told her what happened.”