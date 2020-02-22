VIDEO: Tri-state man high on meth sexually assaults woman in middle of street

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - An Indiana man will spend the next 14 years and six months of his life in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in the middle of a Lawrenceburg street.
Surveillance video shows Aaron Ashcraft tackle his victim, a female friend of his, reportedly because he believed she was hiding meth he wanted.
Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens says Ashcraft and the woman had been to Cincinnati to purchase methamphetamines. They were returning to Ashcraft’s apartment in Lawrenceburg, she says, when the attack happened.
An affidavit says the two were arguing when the woman began to walk away, then Ashcraft followed her. Next he reportedly bear-hugged her, pulling her into the middle of Short Street.
Ashcraft, according to the affidavit, then began trying to pull off the woman’s pants. He lay on top of her, leaving her trapped in the road.
He does this, says Deddens, because the wanted to see if she had been hiding drugs from him in her private area.
Eventually an SUV drives by the assault. They drive off momentarily, but return. At one point a witness kicks Ashcraft, then someone calls 911.
It was 15 agonizing minutes from the time Ashcraft dragged the woman into the street and the arrival of police to the scene.
Ashcraft attempted to explain himself during his sentencing hearing, saying the meth he’d purchased was stronger than the meth he was used to buying.
When released from prison, Ashcraft will have to register as a sex offender.
The victim was also charged with dealing meth.
