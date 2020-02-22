What to do when you miss a credit card payment

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - So, you’ve missed a credit card payment. Now what?
A good cretic score is vital to your financial wellbeing. Missing a credit card payment can hurt for a long time.
It’s a problem for many across the country. Credit card debt in America is at more than $1,000,000,000,000, and 46 million Americans are worried they will miss a payment in 2020.
To prevent that, set up automatic payments from your checking account for at least the minimum amount due. This will avoid late fees and potential damage to your credit score.
Another important thing to remember is that the longer the bill goes unpaid, the more damage to your credit score. Missing a payment could stay on your record for as long as seven years.
If you’ve already missed a payment, work on a budget and get the debt paid off as quickly as possible.
Also, keep an eye on your credit report. Staying on top of incorrect information on your credit report is important for your financial situation, and you can check yours for free at several websites online.
