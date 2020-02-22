Another nice day ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Overnight we will see clear skies and by morning temps will be in the mid to upper 20′s
Sunday looks like another beautiful day.
Expect low to mid 50’s Sunday with sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Clouds will be on the increase Sunday afternoon however, and there is a chance of showers overnight.
More widespread rain arrives Monday morning and will stick around into Tuesday morning.
Highs on Tuesday will once again reach the low 50’s.
More rain arrives Wednesday and this system brings much colder air for the second half of the week.
