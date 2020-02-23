Clint Eastwood expresses support for Bloomberg, criticism of Trump

(CNN) – Michael Bloomberg is getting a boost from actor and director Clint Eastwood.
Eastwood, a self-described libertarian who usually backs Republicans, spoke well of the former New York City mayor and current Democratic presidential candidate in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal.
Eastwood said: “The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there.”
Bloomberg, now a registered Democrat, has at other points in his political career registered as a Republican and as an independent.
Eastwood had less praise for President Donald Trump in the interview. He said he supports some of Trump’s policies, but that Trump’s tweets and name-calling can go too far.
A speech the Oscar-winner gave at the 2012 Republican National Convention is famous. That’s when Eastwood spoke to an empty chair, as though then-President Barack Obama were in it.
Bloomberg entered the 2020 race late, and he won’t be on the ballot until Super Tuesday.
