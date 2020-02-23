Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The Michigan Wolverines got 22 points from Franz Wagner and 19 from Isaiah Livers to beat Purdue 71-63 for their fifth consecutive win. It's Michigan's first win on the Boilermakers home court since 2014 and their fourth straight road win in Big Ten play. Trevion Williams led Purdue with 18 points and had 10 rebounds after scoring 36 points and grabbing 20 rebounds in this season's first meeting between the schools. The Boilermakers have lost four straight as their NCAA Tournament hopes took another hit.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ali Patberg had a season-high 29 points, Grace Berger scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half, and No. 24 Indiana beat Minnesota 75-69. Berger made back-to-back baskets and Brenna Wise added a layup and a 3-pointer before Berger made a jumper to cap a 11-3 spurt that gave Indiana a 72-65 lead with two minutes to play. Jasmine Powell led Minnesota with 21 points. Indiana took sole possession of fourth place in the Big Ten standings. The top four teams earn a double-bye into the quarterfinals of the conference tournament, which begins March 4.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — NASCAR says a paramedic was inside Ryan Newman's upside-down race car 35 seconds after it came to rest on its roof on the final lap of the Daytona 500. A timeline was given by NASCAR of its response to removing Newman from his car. The accident appeared perilous, but Newman walked out of the hospital 42 hours later. He will not race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and no details about his injuries have been revealed. NASCAR also wants to talk to Newman in its accident review because he's an engineering graduate with valuable feedback.
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jarron Coleman scored 19 points with seven rebounds, Luke Bumbalough had 17 points with five 3-pointers and Ball State defeated Eastern Michigan 64-55. Tahjai Teague had eight rebounds and six assists for Ball State. Boubacar Toure had 16 points with eight rebounds for the Eagles. Eastern Michigan came in having won five of its previous six games after dropping its first seven in conference play.