Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat were a worthy warmup act for Dwyane Wade's jersey retirement, breaking a 23-year-old franchise record for points in the first half en route to a 124-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Miami shot 77 percent in the first half and then turned the stage over to Wade, whose No. 3 jersey was hoisted to the rafters at halftime. The ceremony was part of a three-day celebration of Wade's career, which included three NBA titles with Miami. The Heat believe they're building another championship contender, and they looked the part against the hapless Cavaliers.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kevin Samuel scored six of his 19 points in overtime and TCU extended No. 17 West Virginia's Big 12 road woes with a 67-60 victory over the Mountaineers. The Horned Frogs thought they had won in regulation when Desmond Bane sent the crowd into a frenzy on a driving layup with 0.9 seconds left. But the senior guard was called for pushing off as he went up for the shot. Derek Culver had 18 points and 12 rebounds for West Virginia. Coach Bob Huggins stayed tied with Dean Smith on the all-time coaching victories list with 879.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin had 28 points as No. 5 Dayton won its 16th game in a row, beating Duquesne 80-70. Jalen Crutcher added 17 points and five assists for the Flyers, who have yet to lose in regulation this season. Toppin was 11 for 16 from the field, including 3 for 5 from beyond the 3-point arc. The redshirt sophomore topped 1,000 points for his career with an emphatic dunk in the second half. Toppin is a potential first-round NBA draft choice. Sincere Carry had 21 points and six assists for Duquesne.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and No. 12 Villanova extended its resurgence by beating Xavier 64-55 for its fourth straight win. The Wildcats have recovered from a three-game losing streak that knocked them out of the Big East lead. They've won three games on the road during their streak, with victories at Temple, DePaul and Xavier. The Musketeers were held to a season low in points. Tyrique Jones had his ninth straight double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rocco Grimaldi scored in the eighth round of the shootout, and the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 trying to push their way into the playoff picture. Colton Sissons, Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund each scored, and Filip Forsberg had two assists for Nashville. The Predators are a point behind Winnipeg for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, with two games in hand on Winnipeg. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Forsberg each scored to open the shoootout. Gustav Nyquist scored in the fourth round for Columbus with Ryan keeping the shootout going until Grimaldi ended it.
MIAMI (AP) — Guard-forward Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat's leading scorer, was ruled out of Saturday night's game against Cleveland for personal reasons. Cavaliers forward-center Kevin Love sat out for the second time in the past three games because of a sore right Achilles' tendon. Love is the Cavs' third-leading scorer and rebounder.