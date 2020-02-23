Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana woman who had given birth three days earlier says her instincts kicked in when she stopped along a highway to help save the driver of a tanker truck who was on fire. The truck loaded with jet fuel later exploded. Thirty-five-year-old Holly McNally helped two men smother the driver's flames Thursday and move him away from his overturned truck on Interstate 465. Officials say the 59-year-old driver remains in critical condition Friday morning. McNally tells WXIN-TV in Indianapolis that she had just visited her newborn boy at a hospital when she saw the burning truck.