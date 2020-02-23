Passage to India: Trump ready for warm embrace, adulation

Indian folk dancers rehearse their performance next to a billboard featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the airport in Agra, India, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Trump on Monday is expected to travel to Agra to visit the 17th century monument to love, the Taj Mahal. (Source: AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)
February 23, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is ready for a king’s welcome in India when he arrives Monday for a packed two-day visit.

The trip will feature a rally at one of the world’s largest stadiums with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a stop at the Taj Mahal.

India is promising the kind of welcome that has eluded Trump on some of his overseas trips, when the president has run into protests and had icy handshakes from world leaders.

Trump’s trip comes as India is facing economic turmoil and protests over some of its immigration policies.

