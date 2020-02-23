Monroe police search for endangered missing woman

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) -Monroe police are searching for a missing endangered woman who has been missing since Thursday.
Alma Zablocki, 69, was last seen leaving Motel 75 in Monroe on Garver Road at 10 a.m.
Police say she suffers from dementia and other medical conditions that require medication.
A red 2006 Hyundai Accent with Ohio state plates and a plate number of FDB-6015 was involved, said officers.
Police say Zablocki has brown hair, brown eyes, is five feet and five inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9117 or 911.
