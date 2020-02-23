Police search for missing 17-year-old

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police are searching for a juvenile who was last seen Thursday.
Officers say Caitlin Natasha Patton, 17, was last seen Thursday morning in Colerain Avenue in the West End at 9 a.m.
The last time anyone heard from her was via text message Friday.
Her whereabouts are unknown at this time.
She is five feet and five inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and is wearing a black coat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nikki Oliver at 513-352-4567.
