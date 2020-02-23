Rain to start the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Two weather systems will affect the region this week.
The first system brings us rain Monday into Tuesday morning. Temperatures Monday will manage mid to upper 40’s, while we see mid 50’s on Tuesday.
The second weather system will arrive on Wednesday.
We will likely see our high temps on Wednesday before dawn, with temps falling into the low 30’s by late afternoon or early evening.
Any lingering rain on Wednesday afternoon may mix with some snow before ending.
By Thursday morning we are down into the mid 20’s with only mid 30’s forecast for the afternoon.
Temps remain below normal through the upcoming weekend under partly cloudy skies.
