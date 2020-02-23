Walton Hills dog rescued from pond after falling through thin ice

WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - When a dog fell through some thin ice and into a Walton Hills pond, two first responder departments jumped in to save the day.
The Walton Hills Police Department said the Oakwood Village Fire Department teamed up with them for the rescue mission on Friday morning.
While police didn’t confirm what may have led to the dog getting out to the pond, their new four-legged friend is safe on dry land.
The Walton Hills Police Department shared the following videos of the rescue.
WARNING: THESE VIDEOS MAY BE DISTURBING FOR SOME VIEWERS
