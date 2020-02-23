19-year-old flown to hospital after Warren County crash

By Natalya Daoud | February 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 1:00 PM

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -A 19-year-old is in serious condition after a crash happened in Warren County overnight Sunday.

Troopers say the single-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 123 around 2:15 a.m.

Michael A. Bialowas,19, was driving a 2010 Mazda 3 east on State Route 123, drove off the left side of the roadway, and then hit a tree, said troopers.

Troopers say Careflight flew Bialowas to Miami Valley Hospital.

Alcohol/ drug impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Lebanon Patrol Post is continuing to investigate the crash.

