Children’s Hospital receives $36 million to improve mental health

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center received a $36 million donation from the Convalescent Hospital for Children to improve mental health care for teenagers and children.
Officials say this is the largest donation ever received.
The money will be used to help build a state-of-the-art inpatient facility at the College Hill campus and will also help expand much needed mental health programs, said officials.
“Mental illness is one of the most pressing health issues of our time,” said president and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Michael Fisher. “We are extremely grateful for this generous gift. With this, we will be better equipped to meet the growing mental health care needs of youth in our area and will continue our leadership in the field.”
Convalescent Hospital for Children was established in 1832 and now raises funds for several specialized mental health programs at Cincinnati Children’s.
“Since inception, the mission and focus of Convalescent Hospital for Children has been that all families with children struggling with long-term chronic illnesses and the challenges of mental health have access to the very best in medical care available," said president of the Convalescent Hospital for Children, Susan Shelton. “These children and their families have become our particular focus and passion because too often they have no place to turn for the understanding, help and support so desperately needed.”
The majority of the rooms in the new five-story facility will be private and will have more therapeutic treatment spaces to tailor care and better meet the needs of patients, officials said. It is scheduled to begin later this year.
