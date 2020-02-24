Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — When the University of Michigan announced last week that allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct by a sports doctor were under investigation, the case immediately called to mind a similar probe at Ohio State. The accusations directed at Dr. Robert E. Anderson at Michigan were strikingly similar to those lodged by hundreds of men against Dr. Richard Strauss in Ohio. The two physicians have been dead for years and are now accused of using their positions to abuse male athletes and students. Both doctors worked in athletics and student health care and were well-regarded. At some point, they both focused on genital ailments.