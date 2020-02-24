6 displaced, 4 homes damaged in Warren County fire

FRANKLIN TWP. (FOX19) - Six people are displaced, two homes are destroyed and another two are damaged in a two-alarm fire in Warren County overnight, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported when flames broke out at a residence in the 6900 block of Torrington Drive in Franklin Township about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, they said.
The blaze spread to a second home, destroying both structures, and then damaged two additional homes, they said.
No injuries were reported, but fire crews say they had trouble initially getting water to the rural neighborhood. There are no hydrants in the area.
The American Red Cross is on scene assisting the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.