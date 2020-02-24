India pours on the pageantry with colorful welcome for Trump

Trump touts Indian-Americans
February 24, 2020 at 7:20 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 7:26 AM

AHMEDABAD, INDIA (AP) — President Donald Trump has opened a whirlwind 36-hour visit to India by basking in the adulation of a massive, colorful crowd at a cricket stadium in the western city of Ahmedabad.

Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lavished praised on each other during back-to-back speeches to thousands of revelers packed into the stadium in 80-degree heat.

It was the biggest rally crowd of Trump’s political career.

Trump: United States working on trade deal with India

Trump’s visit is meant to reaffirm U.S.-India ties strained by trade disputes. But it is also providing enviable overseas imagery for a president in a re-election year.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.