KY man killed in Switzerland County, Ind. head-on collision

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A Kentucky man was killed in a head-on collision in Switzerland, Ind. Friday.
Indiana State Troopers say 29-year-old Jeffery C. Osborne of LaGrange, KY, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, eastbound on State Route 156 near Plum Creek Road when the crash happened.
Osborne left the south side of the road before traveling onto the westbound lane hitting a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 26-year-old Shelby L. McCrillis of Patriot, Ind., troopers said.
Troopers say Osborne died at the scene and McCrillis was taken to
King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison, Ind. with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.
State Route 156 was closed for three hours.
Troopers say the toxicology results on the drivers are pending, but alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
