Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

Judge rejects fatal crash plea, surprising victim’s parents
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge has rejected a man’s plea agreement in a fatal 2015 car crash, frustrating the victim’s parents, who say they want the long-running case behind them. Twenty-three-year-old Justin Gladieux was driving a car in May 2015 when it collided with a truck in Elkhart County, killing his passenger, 24-year-old Nathaniel McConnell. Gladieux pleaded guilty in January to causing death while operating a vehicle with a marijuana metabolite in his blood. But The Goshen News reports that a judge rejected the plea deal Thursday, shocking McConnell’s parents, who say the crash that took their son's life was an accident.
Illinois contractor faces federal fraud charges in Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — An Illinois contractor faces federal charges in Indiana for allegedly defrauding a blight removal program of nearly $100,000 with phony invoices. Mahmoud “Mike” Alshuaibi was indicted by a grand jury on six felony counts of wire fraud, theft and making false statements. He's the owner of IESCO Construction, Inc. of South Holland, Illinois. He surrendered Thursday at a hearing before Magistrate Judge John Martin. It was immediately unclear if he had an attorney. He's due in court March 6. He's accused of stealing money from the Hardest Hit Fund, a federal program to demolish abandoned houses and eliminate urban blight.
Man charged in 2019 homicide of woman in Indianapolis church
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 57-year-old man has been charged in the 2019 death of woman who was found strangled and stabbed inside an Indianapolis church. Murder charges have been filed against Robert Burks of Indianapolis. He's accused in the death of Julie Morey at St. Patrick's church. She was found dead in the church on Nov. 3, 2019. The homeless woman is being remembered as a kind and caring person. Burks is currently in custody in Monroe County for an unrelated case. Online court records do not list an attorney. A listed phone number for Burks could not be located Sunday.
Project doubling Indiana Michigan Power's solar generation
GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — Construction is expected to start this spring on a project more than doubling Indiana Michigan Power’s electricity production from solar energy sources. The Fort Wayne-based company has won approval from Indiana officials for the solar farm planned for the Granger area just northeast of South Bend. Completion for the project is expected later this year and is expected to generate 20 megawatts of electricity a year, enough to power 2,700 homes. Indiana & Michigan now generates 14.7 megawatts combined from its four existing solar farms in Marion, Mishawaka and New Carlisle, Indiana, and Watervilet, Michigan.
Indiana Beach amusement park closes, residents look ahead
MONTICELLO, Ind. (AP) — The popular Indiana Beach amusement park that had operated for nearly a century has closed with little notice to the surprise of community members and local officials alike. The Journal & Courier reports that California-based owner Apex Parks Group says they were closing Indiana Beach and three other amusement parks nationwide because of financial reasons. Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross said the park's sudden closure is a devastating and difficult blow since Indiana Beach was a generational experience for many. Gross says local officials will help the company find a new buyer.
New riverboat passes sea trials, set for April cruise
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The American Queen Steamboat Co. says its fourth cruise boat has passed its second sea trial and will make its first cruise in April from New Orleans to Memphis. The company based in New Albany, Indiana, says the 245-passenger American Countess went through the Intracoastal Waterway from Houma to Morgan City, Louisiana, as part of its trial. A news release says the ship will move to New Orleans in late February for four weeks of finishing touches. The American Queen was built on the hull of a former casino boat from Iowa, but was lengthened by 60 feet.
Indiana Republicans say law adequate despite school fraud
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican leaders are resisting steps toughening state laws on privately operated online schools, pushing aside blame in the alleged enrollment inflation by two such schools that wrongly collected $69 million in taxpayer money. The state audit of Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy released this month outlined how they improperly claimed about 14,000 students as enrolled between 2011 and 2019, even though they had no online course activity. Republicans who dominate the state Legislature have rejected complaints from Democrats that responsibility for the fraud rests with lax regulations. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders are giving up campaign contributions from sources related to the two schools.
Reliability of pricey new voting machines questioned
Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. voters will cast ballots this year on devices that look and feel like the discredited paperless voting machines they once used, yet leave a paper record of the vote. Computer security experts are warning that these so-called ballot-marking devices pose too much of a risk. Ballot-marking machines were initially developed not as primary vote-casting tools but as “accessible” alternatives for the disabled. They print out paper records that are scanned by optical readers that tabulate the vote. They cost at least twice as much as hand-marked paper ballots, which computer scientists prefer because paper can’t be hacked.