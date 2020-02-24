Lebanon High School choir director indicted for theft, tampering with records

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Lebanon High School choir director was indicted Monday on several charges including theft and tampering with records.
Kristi Ross, 36, was arrested in October and placed on administrative leave in Nov. 2019.
A grand jury indicted Ross on charges of theft, misuse of credit cards, tampering with records and falsification.
The school district announced on Nov. 6 that Ross had been placed on leave after a booster group alleged “financial discrepancies.”
According to the district, the accusation did not involve students or taxpayer funds.
