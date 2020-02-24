Longtime Springboro High School coach passes away

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Springboro High School announced the passing of a longtime coach at their school.
Wayne Kemper, a ’67 graduate of the school, was the current Junior Varsity Coach for the Girls’ High School Basketball Team.
He coached in a variety of athletic programs throughout the district for over 40 years, the school said.
“Mr. Kemper’s passing is a huge loss for both Springboro Schools and the Springboro community. A team of counselors have been made available throughout the school day to provide emotional support for those SHS students and staff in need,” the school said.
Details for his services have not been released.
