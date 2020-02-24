$1.5M bond for accused serial rapist

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bond was set at $1.5 million Monday for an accused serial rapist.
William Blankenship’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf when he made his first court appearance in the case in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Monday.
He was extradited over the weekend to the county jail from northern Kentucky following his recent arrest there.
Blankenship is accused of breaking into three homes in the Mt. Washington/Anderson Township area from 1999-2001 and raping three separate victims.
He was indicted earlier this month on four counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of kidnapping and three counts of burglary.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is vowing to prosecute Blankenship to the fullest extent of the law and put him in prison for the rest of his life.
“He’s gotta go away forever,” Deters said, adding that he’s not interested in any plea bargains in this case.
Deters and other top prosecutors with his office were in the courtroom Monday for Blankenship’s brief appearance.
Prosecutors are working with northern Kentucky prosecutors to continue to build their case.
Deters urged the judge to set a high bond due to the severity of the case.
Blankenship’s attorney tried to argue for a lower bond, saying he had no criminal record.
But the judge assigned the $1.5 million bond for $500,000 for each of the three victims.
The case returns to court April 1.
