Massive fire destroys Rocky River condominiums under construction

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive fire in Rocky River destroys luxury condominiums under construction.
The fire was located on Hilliard Blvd. between Wooster Road and Valleyview Drive Sunday night.
The fire is an unoccupied building, which is under construction, Rocky River Fire said.
19 News reporter Vic Gideon is on the scene Monday morning as the last of the smoldering flames are put out.
There are no injuries. However, two trucks were damaged, fire officials said.
A Rocky River pumper truck and a Fairview Park ladder truck were the ones damaged.
Fire officials are still on the scene Monday morning after battling the fire throughout most of Sunday.
The State Fire Marshal was called to the scene.
Utility companies helped to secure the scene as well. Utility companies had to cut power to the entire block to secure it for the safety of the firefighters.
The American Red Cross was called out to help 12 people displaced because of the fire. They also provided aid to firefighters by giving them food and water.
You can see the video of the fire below from Lakewood Firefighters Local 382. This was posted on Sunday afternoon.
I-90 in Rocky River is now open in both directions following a structure fire on Hilliard Blvd.
The condominiums overlooked the Metroparks. Click here to see what they were meant to look like.
Rocky River Fire said Hilliard Blvd in Rocky River is still closed between McKinley Avenue and Wooster Road Monday morning.
There is no estimated time frame of when the road will reopen.
Several buildings nearby were without power, and it is not known when it will be restored, fire officials said.
Witnesses said there was fire raining down onto I-90 and also debris.
Rocky River Fire said as of this time, there is no information about the cause of the fire.
