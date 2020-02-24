Missing 15-year-old found dead in Colerain Twp. park, sheriff says

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A missing 15-year-old was found dead in a Colerain Township Park, according to the Wayne County Sheriff.
Jim Love with Colerain Township Police said Emma Roberts was found Friday morning in Clippard Park.
When she went missing, she had been staying in a group home in Cincinnati, according to the sheriff.
Roberts’ cause of death is pending, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Colerain Township police are investigating.
