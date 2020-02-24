Norwood police search for man missing since December

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Norwood Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since Dec. 19.
Officers say Stephen Harig is homeless but lives in the Norwood area.
He frequents Surrey Square, Victory Park, Millcrest Park and Walgreen’s.
Harig is described as five feet and seven inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, has brown hair and has brown eyes, said police.
Officers say he does not have a medical history.
Anyone who has seen Harig or know where he’s staying is asked to contact Lt. Carl Fair at 513-458-4522 or the dispatch center at 513-458-4520.
