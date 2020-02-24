Police chase ends in crash in Loveland

LOVELAND (FOX19) - Air Care responded when a police chase ended in a crash in Loveland early Monday, dispatchers said.
It happened on East Kemper Road near Riverside Avenue about 6 a.m.
First responders worked for a lengthy period of time to extricate a male trapped in a vehicle, dispatchers tell us.
The patient was taken to a landing zone, where he was boarded onto a medical helicopter that flew him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they said.
The chase began on northbound Interstate 275 south of Milford Parkway when a trooper tried to pull a driver over for making a traffic violation, said OSP spokesman Trooper Sheldon Goodrum.
The driver fled, and speeds during the pursuit exceeded 100 mph, he said.
The chase went into Loveland, where the fleeing vehicle went over a guardrail and down an embankment on East Kemper Road, trapping the driver, according to Goodrum.
The trooper was not hurt and is OK, he said.
Riverside Drive is closed near Main Avenue while authorities investigate and reconstruct the accident, Goodrum said.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.