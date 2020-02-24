Police ID truck driver involved in fatal Moraine crash

MORAINE, Ohio (FOX19) -The Moraine Police Department identified the truck driver involved in the Moraine crash that killed three people.
Police say 40-year-old Todd Bowling of Croswell, Mich. was driving a 2017 Freightliner tractor Friday when the crash happened.
Betty Davis, 57, Amanda Kidwell, 36, and Braden Jennings,6, died as a result of the crash, said police.
Officers say Bowling was traveling northbound on I-75, crossed over the median and collided head-on with Davis’s 2008 Ford Fusion.
Hydrena Sanchez, 9, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is under critical condition.
Bowling was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said officers.
Police say he is not under police custody at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Parish at the Moraine Police Department at 937-535-1152.
