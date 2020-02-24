Police search for 33-year-old Winton Hills woman headed to Texas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Officers are searching for a 33-year-old woman from Winton Hills who was headed to Texas for a job interview.
Nazeene Ragland-Masud went missing from the 800 block of Dutch Colony Drive and is traveling in a 2015 red Chrysler 200 with an Ohio license plate HER6910, said officers.
Police say she was last seen Feb. 11.
Ragland-Masud is five feet and two inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-569-8500.
