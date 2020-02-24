Rain sticks around for the first half of the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dry to start Monday morning, but by 8am rain will move in and it will stick around through the day into your Tuesday morning.
Temperatures Monday will reach the mid 40s, while we see low 50′s on Tuesday. The rain on Tuesday will be mainly scattered as we stay dry during the afternoon.
The second weather system will arrive on Wednesday morning.
We will likely see our high temps on Wednesday before dawn, with temps falling into the low 30’s by late afternoon or early evening.
While rain will pick back up, any lingering rain on Wednesday afternoon may mix with some snow before ending.
By Thursday morning we are down into the mid 20’s with only mid 30’s forecast for the afternoon under clearing skies.
Temps remain below normal through the upcoming weekend under partly cloudy skies.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.