Serious crash shuts down SR-749 in Clermont County

Serious crash shuts down SR-749 in Clermont County
A crash involving one car occurred around 9 p.m. in Pierce Township. (Source: Pierce Township PD)
February 23, 2020 at 9:48 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 9:59 PM

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A car crash in Clermont County has shut down State Route 749, according to Pierce Township police.

The crash involved just one car and occurred around 9 p.m., Clermont County dispatch confirms.

Police say it happened in the 900 block of SR-749.

A person is reportedly trapped in the vehicle.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene with local police.

FOX19 will continue to update this developing story across our digital platforms.

The 900 block of St Rt 749 is closed until further due to an crash.

Posted by Pierce Township Ohio Police Department on Sunday, February 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.