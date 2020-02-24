Serious crash shuts down SR-749 in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A car crash in Clermont County has shut down State Route 749, according to Pierce Township police.
The crash involved just one car and occurred around 9 p.m., Clermont County dispatch confirms.
Police say it happened in the 900 block of SR-749.
A person is reportedly trapped in the vehicle.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene with local police.
FOX19 will continue to update this developing story across our digital platforms.
