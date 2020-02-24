Sheriff’s deputies take on adults with special needs in charity basketball tournament

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office raised money for charity on Sunday by competing in a basketball tournament.
The Adams County Sheriff Eagles faced off against the Venture Hawks, a team made up of adults with disabilities, at West Union High School Sunday afternoon.
The Hawks came out on top, with a final score of 55-49.
Everyone who attended the tournament was asked to pay a $5 donation. Deputies say that money will now be gifted to help adults with developmental disabilities.
In past years, they have raised thousands of dollars for the cause.
