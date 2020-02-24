This stinks: Garlic prices are going up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You may cook with it at home and use it for a boost of flavor on your favorite dishes. But something that really stinks about garlic is prices are rising.
The coronavirus has had a major impact around the world. While rising garlic prices is minor compared to the thousands of lives lost because of the virus and those changed because of being infected, it’s another impact that people are seeing.
The outbreak is causing garlic supply disruptions in China, the world’s largest garlic producer. China has been responsible for as much as 80 percent of global supply.
More than two-thirds of the fresh garlic that the United States imports comes from China. Retail prices are at their highest levels in about two years. A sleeve of garlic cost an average of $1.42 earlier this month, up 29 percent from a year ago.
In comparison, prices for other agricultural commodities, like soybeans and cotton, have dropped because of expectations of lower Chinese demand.
